Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    Trump Gets a Lesson in Civics With Latest Gag Order From Judge

    By

    Oct 18, 2023
    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Judge Tanya S. Chutkan just gave Donald Trump and his legal team a lesson in the rule of law.

    Released Tuesday, Chutkan–who is presiding over the criminal case brought against Trump for election interference by Special Counsel Jack Smith–issued a pithy three-page order that partially gagged the former president in what he can say about his criminal trial.

    The concise nature of Chutkan’s order is all the more impressive because it comes after multiple written pleadings, two hours worth of courtroom arguments, and multiple social media posts by Trump that doubled down on his insults and veiled threats against nearly anyone who could be associated with the case.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

