Trump Gets a Lesson in Civics With Latest Gag Order From Judge

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan just gave Donald Trump and his legal team a lesson in the rule of law.

Released Tuesday, Chutkan–who is presiding over the criminal case brought against Trump for election interference by Special Counsel Jack Smith–issued a pithy three-page order that partially gagged the former president in what he can say about his criminal trial.

The concise nature of Chutkan’s order is all the more impressive because it comes after multiple written pleadings, two hours worth of courtroom arguments, and multiple social media posts by Trump that doubled down on his insults and veiled threats against nearly anyone who could be associated with the case.

