rewrite this title Controversy as man slams all men for answering one ‘relationship-killing’ question wrong: ‘Women won’t respect you afterwards’

A man has slammed all men for “killing attraction” in their relationships by telling their partners they “don’t know” where they want to go or what they want for dinner.

Kevinfrom Vancouver, said that answering the key question with “I don’t know” every time snowballs into making women feel nervous and uncomfortable around their male relatives.

“When your girlfriend asks you where you want to go to eat and you constantly say you don’t know and ask her to figure it out, you’re killing the attraction and she’ll probably not respect you over time,” a- he declared. .

Kevin claimed that putting decision-making responsibility on a woman puts her in her “masculine” energy, which is a “problem.”

“You should be the one to identify the issues and guide her so she can be in her womanhood,” he said.

“Keeping her safe in her feminine look means suggesting three places to eat and asking her what she thinks,” he said.

“When you ask her about her feelings, she is able to tap into her feminine energy, figure out what she wants, and tell you.”

He said that letting a woman be in her feminine energy allows her to feel relaxed, safe and comfortable.

“She should know that you know how to solve problems and make decisions,” Kevin said.

Dating coach Jake Maddock claimed that men and women fitting into their masculine and feminine roles will help them navigate their relationship effectively.

Many women agreed with Kevin’s opinion and shared their own experiences.

“I’ve never been in my feminine energy and I’m 38,” one woman said.

“There’s nothing more exhausting than constantly making decisions,” added another. “Deciding what’s for dinner, where we’re going, if he wants to go, the ‘Well, do you want to?’ ”, plan how and when because often it won’t happen.

“The mental load is hard. My husband thinks he’s the man of the house, but I’m the one who thinks, plans and executes. Tired of being masculine,” said a third.

But others have argued that the gender approach panders to patriarchy.

‘No thanks. There is no such thing. We just want someone who participates and cares enough to think about it and we’ll make a decision together,” one said.

“I hate this feminine and masculine energy trend. I don’t need to be guided by a man,” wrote another.