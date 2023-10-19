Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Republicans Say Jim Jordan’s Pressure Campaign for Speaker Has ‘Backfired’

    Republicans Say Jim Jordan's Pressure Campaign for Speaker Has 'Backfired'

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    A heavy-handed effort to convince fellow Republicans to support Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for Speaker of the House did not have the effect its architects intended, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said Tuesday on Fox News, adding that he had spoken with colleagues who felt that the pressure campaign—from the likes of Fox host Sean Hannity and others within the GOP caucus—was “not what they needed.”

    Donalds, who voted for Jordan, was asked by Fox’s Sandra Smith if some representatives considered the tactics to be a “turn off.”

    “I believe it was,” he replied.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

