rewrite this title Andrew Tate slams ‘Australia’s most sexually active woman’ Annie Knight after she boasted about bedding 300 men and women – and she responds

A woman who describes herself as “Australia’s most sexually active woman” has been slammed by controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Annie Knight, 26, ruffled feathers online for bragging about her million-dollar adult career and for sleeping with 300 men and women.

On Wednesday, Knight found herself in the headlines again after the New York Post published an article detailing how she defends her lightweight career in the face of criticism.

The post caught the attention of Tate, 36, who reposted it on his X account and wrote the word “Haram.”

Haram is an Arabic word for an act prohibited or proscribed by Islamic law.

Tate was raised as a Christian but became an atheist, before converting to Islam in October 2022.

It’s no wonder Tate isn’t a fan of Knight’s lifestyle.

The former professional kickboxer is known for spreading misogynistic beliefs, including the idea that women are the “property” of men and that single women who are not virgins are “second-hand goods.”

Following Tate’s post, Knight took to his own Instagram to lash out at the British-American personality over his recent legal troubles.

Tate currently lives in Romania, where he and his brother Tristan have been accused of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang aimed at sexually exploiting women.

Knight shared a screenshot of a text message exchange with a friend who informed her of Tate’s message.

‘HOW CRAZY IS THIS. I thought he was in prison. How does he have a phone? hahahah,” Knight responded, before captioning the screenshot: “No but seriously, how can he have a phone in prison? (laughing/crying emoji)’

Tate is actually not in prison.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in December 2022 as part of an organized crime investigation and spent several months in prison before being released in March.

Knight claims to pocket AU$1.8 million a year on OnlyFans and has staunchly defended his promiscuous career

The two men were then placed under house arrest before being released in August under specific geographical restrictions.

At the end of September, a court in Bucharest decided to relax these geographical restrictions, meaning he can travel anywhere in Romania, but he cannot leave the country.

Tate has repeatedly claimed that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

