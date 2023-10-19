Jimmy Kimmel Roasts ‘Loser’ Jim Jordan: ‘Nobody Likes Him’

ABC

If there’s one thing House Republicans can agree on it’s that House Republicans can’t seem to agree on anything. Which is how congress has ended up without a Speaker for more than two weeks, with seemingly no end to the madness in sight. The way Jimmy Kimmel sees it, the biggest problem facing the GOP in their current quest to see Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) replace Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker is, well, Jim Jordan.

“Trump’s little wrestling buddy [is] having a hell of a time trying to get elected speaker,” Kimmel shared on Tuesday night, just hours after Jordan failed to get the 217 votes he needs to take the title.

While noted Jordan supporter Donald Trump spent part of the morning stumping for his pal—who he described as “a fantastic young man,” “pretty young still,” and “very strong”—even that was not enough to get the Ohio congressman to the finish line. “Turns out, there’s something about being a loser that really suits Jim Jordan,” said Kimmel.

Read more at The Daily Beast.