Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Roasts ‘Loser’ Jim Jordan: ‘Nobody Likes Him’

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Jimmy Kimmel Roasts ‘Loser’ Jim Jordan: ‘Nobody Likes Him’

    ABC

    If there’s one thing House Republicans can agree on it’s that House Republicans can’t seem to agree on anything. Which is how congress has ended up without a Speaker for more than two weeks, with seemingly no end to the madness in sight. The way Jimmy Kimmel sees it, the biggest problem facing the GOP in their current quest to see Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) replace Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker is, well, Jim Jordan.

    “Trump’s little wrestling buddy [is] having a hell of a time trying to get elected speaker,” Kimmel shared on Tuesday night, just hours after Jordan failed to get the 217 votes he needs to take the title.

    While noted Jordan supporter Donald Trump spent part of the morning stumping for his pal—who he described as “a fantastic young man,” “pretty young still,” and “very strong”—even that was not enough to get the Ohio congressman to the finish line. “Turns out, there’s something about being a loser that really suits Jim Jordan,” said Kimmel.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    AFM: ‘Wyrmwood’ Director Kiah Roache-Turner Plots WWII Shark Thriller ‘Beast of War’

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    US preps for possible attack on DC with simulated incoming missiles

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    GOP lawmaker attacks tax-exempt status of US colleges failing to condemn Hamas’ ‘barbaric’ attacks

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    AFM: ‘Wyrmwood’ Director Kiah Roache-Turner Plots WWII Shark Thriller ‘Beast of War’

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    US preps for possible attack on DC with simulated incoming missiles

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    GOP lawmaker attacks tax-exempt status of US colleges failing to condemn Hamas’ ‘barbaric’ attacks

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Harvard Students Accuse Obama of ‘Genocide’ in Pro-Palestine ‘Die-In’

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy