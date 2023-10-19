rewrite this title Dave Hughes reveals the unexpected challenge he’s encountered after losing his driver’s licence

<!–

Dave Hughes has revealed the harsh reality he has had to face since becoming unable to drive.

The 52-year-old comedian had his driving license suspended for three months for speeding and was forced to take public transport everywhere he goes.

Speaking on his Hughesy Ed and Erin radio show on Wednesday morning, Dave revealed the challenges he faces now having to travel with his children by bus, train or light rail/tram to take them to school and at their sports matches. .

He remembers the moment he took the streetcar with his daughter Tess, 10, to watch her basketball game, when a group of high school girls boarded.

“We were sitting there, and then about six schoolgirls came up and sat across from us,” he recalled.

“With my feet on the seats, I laze around. Just owning the tram… I feel like I’m not respecting (the space).

“And then they start swearing really loudly. I’m here… Tess starts laughing…’

The Masked Singer then asked if he should have “turned to those girls and said, ‘Watch your language.’

“I have impressionable children with me, girls of primary school age. Watch your language, high school thugs,” he added.

Dave finally said he didn’t tell the teens anything and let them continue.

Last August, the Melbourne-based personality revealed how he lost his driving license.

“I don’t drive drunk, I don’t even drink,” he told the radio two months ago.

“And I’m not a speed freak…I don’t do any drugs, I don’t even do marijuana.” Completely sober.

“But doing 46 kilometers per hour in 40 (km per hour) zones, you do that quite often, you get a point, a point, a point, a point, a point, and they’re all gone.”

Dave added that he had tried to try the “double or nothing method” used in Victoria, but it was long too late to apply.

“They didn’t recognize that I was a celebrity. I just used my voice, she knew,” he said of the VicRoads staff member he contacted.

“I didn’t even get the chance. No, that doesn’t happen.