Tinsley Mortimer flashes her MASSIVE engagement ring while rocking a racy bikini as she prepares to wed Robert Bovard next month in Palm Beach

Tinsley Mortimer revealed her enormous emerald engagement ring to the world for the first time on Tuesday in a sultry mirror selfie while rocking a white scalloped bikini.

While showing off her latest accessory, from her rumored fiancé Robert Bovard, who she will reportedly marry “in less than” a month, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, beamed with joy as she showed off her toned abs put on the ground. on full view.

In the image, the socialite wore a delicate cross necklace and wrist full of expensive jewelry, including several gold bracelets and a gold Juste un Clou bracelet from Cartier.

The Virginia native also wore an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, seemingly a nod to her last year in Augusta, Georgia, and a pair of beige studded sandals.

In another photo from her tropical getaway with Bovard and his three children, the Columbia University graduate was seen carrying a $2,050 blue Prada crochet tote bag on her shoulder as she stood behind her husband-to-be’s two youngest children.

Mortimer and Bovard have managed to keep the details of their relationship completely under wraps, including when they started dating and the date of his proposal.

Fans started speculating about the couple’s relationship about three days ago, when she shared a photo with her partner and three children on her Instagram Story.

In the snap, the couple was spotted enjoying a “family vacation before the big day,” leading many of her fans to believe that the couple had already started planning their wedding ceremony.

A source spoke to Page Six and stated that the reality TV personality was currently “happy and enjoying the quiet life” away from the cameras.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is reportedly 40 years old and has been president of Augusta Iron & Steel Works since 2017.

He received his bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Sewanee: The University Of The South and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Bovard’s first wife, Mary, died unexpectedly in June 2021 from a brain tumor.

Blended family: Another photo from her tropical getaway with Bovard and his three children showed the Columbia University graduate carrying a $2,050 blue Prada crochet tote bag on her shoulder as she stood behind her husband-to-be’s two youngest children

Ready to get married: Fans started speculating about the couple’s relationship about three days ago, when she shared a photo with her partner and three children on her Instagram Story

She was the mother of his three children, Robert Dennis Bovard Jr., and twin daughters Mary Ellison Bovard and Ruth Dennis Bovard.

Mortimer was previously married to Robert Livingston Mortimer, and the couple married in 2002.

The couple stayed together for eight years before splitting and divorcing in 2010.

Mortimer was later introduced to Scott Kluth in 2017 by her former castmate Carole Radziwill, and they began an on-again, off-again relationship.

Over and over: Mortimer was previously engaged to Scott Kluth, whom she met in 2017 through her former castmate Carole Radziwill

Although the couple maintained a difficult long-distance romance, it was announced that they had gotten engaged in November 2019.

The couple remained together until March 2021, when it was revealed that they had split.

After the end of her relationship with Kluth, Mortimer spoke up People and said she was really excited to get back into the dating scene.

The reality TV personality said: “I’m having fun with it. I feel free and am myself again.’

The social media figure also shed light on the end of her engagement, stating that her former fiancé found life in front of the cameras “just too much” to handle.