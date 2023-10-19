rewrite this title NYU student Yazmeen Deyhimi admits to tearing down posters of Israeli hostages and blames her exploits on ‘misplaced anger’ – as accomplice is ID’ed as Muslim Youth leader

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An NYU student admitted to tearing up posters of Israeli hostages – attributing her exploits to “misplaced anger” – while her accomplice is identified as a Muslim youth leader.

Yazmeen Deyhimi, an NYU student who worked for the Anti-Defamation League and a self-described “activist,” confessed to tearing up hostage flyers that were plastered outside NYU’s Tisch Hall and throwing them in the street. trash Monday.

The video, now viral, has sparked backlash, with many calling on the university to hold the three perpetrators accountable.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Deyhimi “apologized”, offering a bizarre explanation for the shameful act – saying she was struggling to find her place as a “biracial brown woman” in these “very unstable” times .

“I’m finding it increasingly difficult to know my place as a mixed-race brown woman, especially in these very unstable times,” Deyhimi explained. “I feel increasingly frustrated with the times we currently find ourselves in and this misplaced anger in actions that are not a true representation of who I am as a person.”

“In the age of social media and digital footprinting, these angry moments are selfish and self-centered, and do not reflect who I am as a person or what my family raised me to believe.”

The NYU junior said he is “extremely passionate about fighting racial profiling.”

The two men were filmed by Students Supporting Israel, a university organization that is now demanding that the two men be permanently expelled.

Deyhimi’s accomplice was identified as an unnamed college freshman who is a member of the Muslim Youth Leadership Council at Advocates for Youth, according to the New York Post.

A third student, who wore a dark hoodie in the viral video, has not yet been identified.

Deyhimi is a junior at NYU who previously worked for the Anti-Defamation League and a self-described “activist.”

The footage, shared Monday evening on social media, comes as another student at another private college is charged with a hate crime for attacking a Jewish student with a broomstick.

Maxwell Friedman, 19, who uses female pronouns, was a student at Columbia University until last week’s incident.

She attacked an unidentified student while he was putting up posters depicting young children taken hostage by Hamas.

Upon arrival, they were informed that the victim – identified only by the initials IA – was engaged in an argument that became physical.

Police say Friedman fractured the 24-year-old’s finger and verbally harassed him.

Friedman has now been charged with assault and harassment as a hate crime.

IA spoke with the Columbia Spectator, a student-run newspaper at the university.

He said one hand was bruised and his ring finger on the other hand was broken. Following the altercation, he had no plans to return to campus anytime soon.

“It’s because I’m Israeli these days. Not me because I am myself,” IA told the newspaper.

“It’s because I, as an Israeli, am subject to a certain type of threat.”

The two incidents are the latest in a series at liberal and elite universities in New York City and across the country in which students have overwhelmingly sided with Palestine since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

Jewish students like those at NYU’s Students Supporting Israel say sustained sympathy for Palestine and the refusal of some to acknowledge Israel’s suffering makes them feel unsafe on campus.