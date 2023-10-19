rewrite this title Alec Baldwin vows to fight in court if he is charged with involuntary manslaughter over fatal Rust shooting

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Alec Baldwin has vowed to fight in court if he is charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust in October 2021.

On Tuesday, New Mexico prosecutors announced they would present a case against Baldwin to a grand jury.

The actor’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, called the decision “unfortunate” and said he intended to take the matter to court.

“It is regrettable that a terrible tragedy gave rise to these misguided prosecutions. We will respond to all accusations in court,” the lawyers said.

Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, the special prosecutors in the case, said they would take the case to the grand jury within the next two months to be considered for criminal charges.

If convicted, the father of eight could face up to 18 months in prison.

“After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe demonstrate Mr. Baldwin’s criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” Morrissey and Lewis said in a press release.

“We believe the appropriate course of action is to allow a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from there whether Mr. Baldwin should be held for a criminal trial.”

News of the potential charges comes as Baldwin’s wife was spotted in New York on Tuesday. Hilaria Baldwin was seen outside her Manhattan apartment wearing a white tank top and gray denim pants.

Hilaria supported Alec for a long time after the shooting. In February, she posted a lengthy message on social media expressing her love for her husband.

“But here we are… still standing, surrounded by all of you incredible humans, our little babies… and together,” she said. “With you, Alec…I’m here, we’re here…never alone.

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin was filming a scene inside a church when he pulled the trigger on his Colt .45 revolver and shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He insisted the gun fired spontaneously, as he hit director Joel Souza in the shoulder before shooting Hutchins.

Hutchins was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Baldwin was interviewed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after his death, as he showed enormous emotions for his actions.

The first prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, was in charge of the case and took a year to indict Baldwin, while giving several interviews to the press.

Baldwin and his lawyers argued that he was an example of a fanatical, fame-hungry prosecutor.

Reeb resigned from the case before Mary Carmack-Altwies, the elected Santa Fe District Attorney, then withdrew from the case after a judge determined she could not team up with a special prosecutor .

“Carmack-Altwies had said his office was understaffed to handle the case without outside help,” Variety Australia reported.

After more than a year of investigation, the actor was charged with manslaughter in January, but those charges were dropped in April this year after his lawyers raised doubts about whether the weapon worked.

They suggested the weapon he was using could have been modified before he handled it, causing it to malfunction when he pulled the trigger.

A report released in August this year found that the trigger must have been pulled for the revolver to fire and had not been modified.

Special prosecutors against Baldwin have said they intend to charge Baldwin.

“This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled,” Morrissey and Lewis said.

Baldwin, who has not yet commented on developments in his case, continued to maintain that it was a fatal accident for which he took no responsibility.

Hutchins’ widower said Baldwin was initially compassionate and supportive of the family.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer responsible for the safety of the cast and crew, was also charged with manslaughter. She should be tried next February.

Rust Deputy Principal Dave Halls accepted a plea deal for negligent use of a deadly weapon.

In March, Halls was sentenced to six months of supervised probation.

It’s still unclear how the live tours ended up on set.