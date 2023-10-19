rewrite this title Shocking moment gang tries to assassinate man outside Seattle day care center – forcing children to crawl to safety across the floor as bullets fly through the windows

Two dozen children were in the A for Apple Learning Center at the time of the shooting

Shocking footage shows the moment a gang tries to kill a man outside a Seattle daycare, forcing children to crawl to safety amid the crossfire.

The horrific incident took place in front of the A for Apple Learning Center on Monday, while approximately 24 children were inside.

When the hail of bullets started, children were forced to take cover as the windows in front of where they had been sitting were shattered.

A 47-year-old man was rushed to hospital with what the nursery described as ‘minor injuries’.

Co-owner Appollonia Washington told us Komo news: ‘We were transitioning from circle time and I immediately said, you army creeps, army creep teachers, I think they got shot and confirmed it when I saw the glass break there.’

The 47-year-old man was targeted by a gang outside the A for Apple Learning Center in Seattle on Monday

In the video taken Monday, the unnamed victim can be seen walking down the street in a white coat. As he walks, a silver Chevy Suburban pulls up alongside. As the vehicle approaches him, an arm appears from the passenger side window with a gun in his hand.

The shooter fires at least five shots at the man. The victim then immediately collapses and falls to the ground.

The vehicle continues on its way and disappears from view, leaving the man face down on the sidewalk.

Police have not yet made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Washington added, “I never want to experience this again. Can we get a patrol? Can we have officers walk by? You know, this scares me.”

“I had 24 kids sitting in front of me and they knew exactly what we do because this is something we practice because of the area we are in.”

The daycare released a statement in the aftermath saying, “The shooting broke windows and shattered glass where the children were sitting.

“Our hearts are broken by this event, as our mission in life is to educate and nourish our children and parents, and trust that their children come to school every day with the expectation that they will be safe and educated.”

The statement added that the Democratic-led area has been “plagued by violence over the past two years” and that pleas to the mayor and community leaders fell on deaf ears.

Last year, the number of crimes in the city reached a record high of 49,577, with more than 5,500 cases classified as violent crimes.

Meanwhile, the city of Washington’s homicide rate rose by nearly a quarter to 52, up from 42 in 2021.

About 24 children were forced to take cover when bullets started raining through the window of their daycare center, but miraculously no one was injured

The target of the attack was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but no suspect has yet been arrested

Seattle police said KOMO it would increase the number of patrols in the area.

In a statement to the newspaper, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said: “Mayor (Bruce) Harrell believes that every community deserves to feel safe and secure, and this shooting is both frightening and tragic for the residents affected and our broader community in Seattle.

“After inheriting a historic staffing shortage, Mayor Harrell has made it a priority to make meaningful improvements in both officer recruitment and retention to retain and attract candidates who share the City’s values ​​and reflect the diversity of its communities.

“Mayor Harrell’s budget proposal makes critical investments in reducing gun violence, which requires a holistic approach including rigorous research, community-based programs, new technologies and upstream solutions.

“Mayor Harrell will continue to pursue policy changes to reduce gun violence at the state legislative level as the city is prohibited from enacting our gun laws due to state preemption.”