Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine: Pointing accusation at Islamic Jihad will not absolve enemy of its responsibility for Baptist Hospital massacre

NNA – The following is a statement issued by the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine:

ldquo;Pointing the accusation at Islamic Jihad will not absolve the enemy of its responsibility for the massacre*

The Zionist enemy is trying hard to evade its responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed by bombing the Baptist Arab National Hospital in Gaza through its usual fabrication of lies, and through pointing the finger of blame at the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine.

We therefore affirm that the accusations put forward by the enemy are false and baseless, and that the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, as the rest of the resistance forces in Gaza, does not use places of worship or public facilities, especially hospitals, as military centers, weapon depots, missile launching pads, and that the enemy repeatedly lies in hopes of justifying its targeting of said facilities, especially hospitals, which is a dangerous accusation behind which it aims to evade responsibility for its crime and seeks to target other hospitals. We also point out the following:

First: The Baptist Hospital, like other hospitals in the Gaza Strip, received public notice made global of evacuation under threat of bombing. Several officials in the Zionist entity reiterated these threats through the media for days, with the world having done nothing to deter or to rebuke it.

Second: The conflicting narratives the enemy presents reveal its lie, and that what it repeats to the media is pure fabrication and slander. While the entityrsquo;s foreign ministry spokesman, Lior Ben Dor, claimed that ldquo;weapons and explosives were deliberately being stored inside the hospital,rdquo; and that ldquo;the explosion occurred inside the hospital after rockets were fired from its vicinity,rdquo; a statement from the entityrsquo;s military claimed that ldquo;a failed attempt to launch missiles hit the hospital,rdquo; claiming that the hospital suffered a ldquo;failed missile attackrdquo;… which confirms that these liars disagree on a single story, between a launch from inside the hospital or its subjection to missile strikes from outside.

Third: the presence of a large number of field reporters, eyewitnesses, and videos that filmed the moment the hospital was bombed, the mass of the warhead, the angle of the bombrsquo;s trajectory, and the extent of the destruction it incurred, are all documented and confirm that the incident was an aerial bombardment launched from a warplane that is completely similar to the bombing the whole world has been witnessing of houses and residential blocks in the Gaza Strip around the clock.

The enemyrsquo;s attempts to evade responsibility for the premeditated crimes it commits are nothing new and are similar to the claims it made to evade the assassination of journalist Sherine Abu Aqla, and the targeting of children in Jabalia camp during the Battle of Unified Squares, for which the entityrsquo;s army later returned and admitted its responsibility for it after it repeated the same claims that the resistance missiles were the cause.

We hope that the free press and the media do not get drawn into the enemyrsquo;s lies and open the way for it to promote its claims and falsehoods.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;