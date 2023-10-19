Someone Major Is About Big About to Be Fired From ‘The Morning Show’

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Apple TV+

As UBA’s deal with billionaire egomaniac Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) nears completion on The Morning Show, everyone at the media company frets over their standing. Should Stella (Greta Lee) accept the deal to become president of the company and oust Cory (Billy Crudup)? Which anchors will stick around? More importantly, thanks to an investigation by the DOJ, will the deal even go through?

As we head into Episode 7, one might think Paul would be in a frenzy trying to juggle all of this. Nope. The clever megalomaniac has instead charmed Alex (Jennifer Aniston) into his bed. The pair have successfully escaped the world together. This is more emotional than a simple hook-up, though; the duo chat about their lives. Paul says the name “Dana” in his sleep, and reveals that she was “the love of [his] life.” Dana was his dog. Alex opens up about her daughter. I, for one, completely forgot that Alex has a daughter and an ex-husband.

But it’s all in the family on this week’s episode of The Morning Show. While Paul and Alex are twisting in bedsheets, Leonard (Stephen Fry) is twisting Cory’s arm over the DOJ investigation. There’s one woman who is really prodding the Paul deal. Cory agrees to drive upstate to deal with her himself, and tags in Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) to help him do the job. That super evil political figure? Cory’s mother Martha (Lindsay Duncan).

