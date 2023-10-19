rewrite this title Push to make ex-Qantas CEO Alan Joyce front inquiry in Australia is blocked – as he is spotted in Ireland

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The government has rejected attempts to force former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to return to Australia to lead an investigation into the controversial decision to block additional Qatar Airways flights.

National Senate Leader Bridget McKenzie defended his return on Wednesday afternoon, pleading for an extension of the inquiry so that Mr Joyce, who is currently in Ireland, can appear.

But Labor, along with the Greens and independent senator David Pocock, managed to reject the proposal by 34 votes to 31.

Ms McKenzie is due to hold a press conference on the outcome of the motion on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Joyce returned to his hometown of Ireland after making a hasty decision to bring forward his retirement to September 5.

Bridget McKenzie, who chaired the select committee inquiry into the decision to deny Qatar Airways more flights to Australia, defended her return on Wednesday afternoon, arguing for an extension of the inquiry so that Mr. Joyce, who is currently in Ireland, can appear.

Mr Joyce returned to his hometown of Ireland after making the quick decision to bring forward his retirement to September 5.

He was seen several times this week near his mother’s home.

The 82-year-old underwent a partial hip replacement earlier this year, with the former CEO telling News Corp: “I’m here to take care of my mother, I’m not doing interviews for the moment”.

Qantas recently plunged into a world of hurt after weeks of negative headlines, including a $600 million lawsuit over selling ‘phantom flights’ and losing an appeal over the illegality of its decision to lay off 1,700 employees during the pandemic.

Separately, Ms McKenzie chaired an inquiry which explored part of the rationale behind the government’s decision not to grant Qatar Airways new flights to Australia, which would have reduced airfare costs for the major audience.

She says Mr Joyce, along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Transport Minister Catherine King, are the only three people capable of answering the outstanding questions.

“This guy needs to go wild. And Labor must allow the Senate to do its job, instead of continuing to run a protection racket,” she said.

Qantas has recently been plunged into a world of hurt after weeks of negative headlines – including a $600 million lawsuit over selling ‘ghost flights’ and losing an appeal over the illegality of its decision to lay off 1,700 employees during the pandemic.

Ms McKenzie has previously suggested there were a range of legal consequences for refusing to carry out an investigation, including a potential prison sentence.

She noted that two journalists were jailed in the 1950s for failing to comply with a summons, adding: “Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Ms King had previously refused to appear before the inquiry, arguing that “it is a long-standing practice for members of the House of Representatives not to appear before Senate committees”.

“While Senator McKenzie wastes time on political maneuvering, I am spending time doing the hard work that the Coalition never did to prepare our aviation sector for the future,” she said. declared.