rewrite this title Rudy Noorlander, 61, returns to his Montana home weeks after he was attacked by grizzly bear

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Montana man who was attacked by a grizzly bear was released from the hospital Monday after the horror attack ripped off his jaw and required surgery to reattach it.

Rudy Noorlander, 61, spent five weeks at the University of Utah Hospital after a vicious bear attack on September 8.

He was released with his daughter Ashley Noorlander and his grandchildren at his side.

“It’s been quite a journey, but we’re just glad he’s alive,” Ashley said CUTV.

Noorlander is eager to make the seven-hour trek home to Montana to see his dog and get back to work.

Rudy Noorlander was released from University of Utah Hospital on Monday after being mauled by a grizzly bear on September 8 in Montana. After jaw reconstruction surgery and other injuries, Noorlander is excited to come home to his dog and resume his work.

To reconstruct his jaw, doctors had to take part of his fibula into his leg, along with skin and an artery to reattach his jaw to his neck. The doctors had to transplant soft skin tissue to his head and neck to reconstruct his lower lip. Noorlander’s head is now surrounded by metal wire and mesh as he heals

To reconstruct his jaw, doctors had to take part of his fibula into his leg, along with skin and an artery to reattach his jaw to his neck. The doctors had to transplant soft skin tissue to his head and neck to reconstruct his lower lip. Noorlander’s head is now surrounded by metal wire and mesh as he heals.

Because he still has difficulty speaking, Noorlander used a whiteboard to communicate during his hospital stay.

The Navy veteran was attacked while helping two hunters track a deer in Utah. As he searched, he came across a small grizzly bear guarding the carcass of a deer, just in front of a large bear, about 10 feet tall, charging from behind a tree.

Without any time to reach for his bear repellent, he tried to shoot the beast but failed.

The grizzly bear then tackled him down, bit off his jaw, scratched his chest and left him with bites on his arms and legs.

The Madison County dispatch center received a 911 call at 1:47 p.m., according to a news release from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.

Because the bears were still in the area, the first helicopter to arrive had to wait for support to help keep the creatures at bay.

Noorlander waited two hours after the attack until he could be safely rescued.

Noorlander happily walked out of the University of Utah Hospital on Monday with his daughter and two grandchildren by his side. His grandson, who is looking up at him in the photo, now considers his grandfather a superhero

The Madison County dispatch center received a 911 call at 1:47 p.m., according to a news release from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue. Noorlander waited two hours after the attack until he could be safely rescued.

Noorlander also suffered a serious scratch on his chest, bites up and down his arms and legs, puncture masks on his head and a collapsed lung.

He underwent emergency surgery in Montana before being flown to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center in Salt Lake City, where surgeons reconstructed his jaw.

Despite such a traumatic journey, Noorlander is only positive about it.

‘Ups and downs. Good days and bad days, but most of them are fair,” said his daughter Ashley.

His grandchildren have adopted his optimistic outlook, as his grandson now considers him a superhero.

His granddaughter is also just as excited to be by her brave grandfather’s side as she said, “I’m really excited.” I miss having him around.”

In addition to his other injuries from the gnarly attack, Noorlander also suffered punctures to his head and a collapsed lung.

His other daughter, KateLynn, created one GoFundMe page to help with hospital costs even though he has Legionnaires’ health insurance.

“The Grizzly left a large scratch on his right breast, bit his arms and legs, and to top it all off, gave him what Rudy describes as the most disgusting French kiss of his life, before biting and ripping off his lower jaw,” KateLynn said on the page.

Noorlander is now looking forward to reintroducing food into his diet as he has not been able to taste food since the attack.

Noorlander’s optimism has inspired his family and friends who have supported him on his journey following the near-death attack with the massive grizzly bear on September 8 in Montana.

Despite such a traumatic journey, Noorlander is only positive about it. ‘Ups and downs. Good days and bad days, but most of them are fair,” said his daughter Ashley

The next doctor’s appointment will determine if he is ready to gradually start eating soft foods.

“It’s phenomenal to see how strong he is, he always makes people laugh and makes the best of every situation, which is great,” Ashley told KTVU.

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states Are mention as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

It is illegal to injure, harass or kill them, except in cases of self-defense or the defense of others.