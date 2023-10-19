Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Condemns Strike on Baptist Hospital in Gaza

    By

    Oct 18, 2023

    NNA – The Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department on Wednesday condemnednbsp;the horrific crime that targeted Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza Strip, resulting in hundreds of victims and casualties.

    quot;The Department considers that the Israeli armyrsquo;s targeting of the wounded, civilians, and those fleeing the bombing to contradict all religious principles and international laws, especially the Geneva Conventions (1949). It is a clear violation of the most basic principles of humanity and human rights and a blatant disregard for the value and sanctity of life.

    Accordingly, the Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department calls upon the international community, in particular the UN Security Council and the Arab League, to take actions to halt the killing of civilians and put an end to the bloodshed taking place in the region.

    The Department also reiterates its solidarity with the Palestinian people in this difficult night, and wishes a speedy recovery for the wounded,quot; a statement by Kataeb read.nbsp;

