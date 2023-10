NNA – The Government of the Syrian Arab Republic on Wednesday declared official public mourning for a period of three days, starting from 18/10/2023, over the innocent victims who died in attack by the Zionist criminal forces that targeted al-Mamdani Hospital in Gaza Strip in sisterly Palestine on 17/10/2023.

The flags will be flown at half-mast across the Syrian Arab Republic, and in all embassies and diplomatic missions abroad throughout this period.–SANA

