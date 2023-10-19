Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Israeli military announces humanitarian aid zone, urges Gazans to evacuate southward

    By

    Oct 18, 2023

    NNA – The Israeli military said on Wednesday that humanitarian aid would be made available to Palestinians who flee Gaza City southward, but did not immediately provide details on whether or how such aid would be brought into the enclave.

    Israel has been calling on civilians to move south for their own protection as it focuses strikes on the northern and central Gaza Strip as part of a counteroffensive against Hamas that may escalate into a ground invasion.

    In its latest evacuation advisory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a quot;humanitarian zonequot; had been designated in Al Mawasi.–agenciesnbsp;

