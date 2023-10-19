Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib: When will the world wake up and put an end to the Palestinian bloodbath

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Wednesday wondered: ldquo;When will the world wake up and end the massacres, war, and siege imposed on Gaza after the Palestinian bloodbath witnessed yesterday in Gazarsquo;s Baptist hospital?rdquo;

    The Minister made his statement from Beirut International Airport before his departure to Jeddah to take part in the extraordinary ministerial meeting on Gaza by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

    ============R.H.

    By

