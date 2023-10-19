Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary: Flouting international law nothing new to Israel

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Wednesday said via ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;Israel, the usurper, proves to us every day that it is a criminal and merciless killing machine that neither respects sacred things, nor gives them any importance. As for flouting the international law, it is nothing new to Israel. Unfortunately, the countries of the Western world that claim attachment to human rights have buried their heads under the rubble of wounded Gaza, forgetting that silence about crime is a crime itself.rdquo;nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

