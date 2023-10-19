Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Leigh-Anne Pinnock puts on a cheeky display in a daring sheer black cut out dress as she leaves the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

    By

    Oct 18, 2023
    Leigh-Anne Pinnock puts on a cheeky display in a daring sheer black cut out dress as she leaves the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

    By Eleanor Dye for Mailonline

    Published: 3:46 PM EDT, October 17, 2023 | Updated: 04:10 EDT, October 18, 2023

    Leigh-Anne Pinnock turned heads when she stripped down to a black bikini-style dress at the Glamor Women Of The Year Awards in London on Tuesday.

    The Little Mix singer, 32, turned heads with the huge number, which showed off her toned stomach and was held in place by two small straps across her chest.

    As she turned to the cameras and left the ceremony, Leigh-Anne revealed her enviable derriere which was barely covered by her sheer skirt.

    Her long legs were revealed by a sexy slit in her dress and accentuated by a pair of jewel-encrusted heels.

    The Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker added sharp black bangles as an accessory and styled her raven locks in glossy braids.

    All eyes on her: Leigh-Anne Pinnock turned heads as she stripped down to a black bikini-style dress as she left the Glamor Women Of The Year Awards in London on Tuesday

    Heads turn: Leigh-Anne showed off her toned abs in the floor-length cut-out dress

    She opted for a high glam makeup palette with winged eyeliner and shimmering eyeshadow with flawless skin.

    The annual event celebrates some of the biggest names in music, television, film, sports and media.

    This year’s bash will be hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, her third time fronting the star-studded event.

    The awards are intended to highlight women who are seen as game-changers in their fields.

    Ahead of the ceremony, Glamor announced actress America Ferrara as its global honoree and winner of the UK Impact Award.

    In addition to her acting career, the Barbie star is the co-founder of two non-profit organizations Harness and Poderistas that work to create social change.

    Millie Bobby Brown is also being recognized this year with a global award for her work as an actress, author and the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

    Deborah Joseph, European Editorial Director at GLAMOR said: ‘With so many incredible women raising their voices and challenging the status quo in 2023, there is plenty to celebrate at this year’s GLAMOR Women of the Year.

    Walk this way: The Little Mix star looked confident as she left the venue

    On the way home: Leigh-Anne looked like she had a good night as she left with her friends

    Night out: Leigh-Anne showed off her washboard abs in a black bikini-style dress as she walked the red carpet

    Wow: Turning to the cameras, Leigh-Anne revealed her enviable derriere barely covered by her sheer skirt

    Leggy display: The Little Mix star’s long legs were revealed through a sexy slit in her dress

    “We can’t wait to bring together change-making women from all walks of life for our annual celebration of feminism in all its forms.”

    Previous winners include Kim Cattrall, who took home the Screen Icon Award last year, and singer Anne-Marie, who won the Musician of the Year Award.

    Fierce: The Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker added sharp black bangles as an accessory and styled her raven locks in glossy braids

    Model material: The Little Mix singer, 32, turned heads in the number, which showed off her toned stomach and was held in place by two small straps across her chest

    GLAMOR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2023 – ALL WINNERS

    Theater actor: Lily Allen

    Gen Z game changer: Halle Bailey

    Activist: Georgia Harrison

    Entertainer: Hannah Waddingham

    Musician: Leigh-Anne Pinnock

    Samsung’s rising star: Olivia Dean

    Pioneering artist: Ariana DeBose

    Maker (in collaboration with Tinder): Fats Timbo

    The Impact Prize: America Ferrera

    Sports icons: The Lionesses

    Leigh-Anne Pinnock puts on a cheeky display in a daring sheer black cut out dress as she leaves the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

    By

