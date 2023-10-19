Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gaza Exodus To Egypt Would Risk West Bank Displacement To Jordan: Sisi

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Wednesday of the dangers of quot;forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza into Egyptquot;, saying it would set a precedent for quot;the displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank into Jordanquot;.

    Sisi, who has rejected calls to allow large numbers of refugees from Gaza into Egypt#39;s Sinai Peninsula, said the goal of quot;the Palestinian statequot; would be quot;eradicatedquot;.

    quot;If it came to it, I could call on the Egyptian people to come out and express their rejection of this proposal, and you would see millions of Egyptiansquot; in the street, he told reporters.–AFP

