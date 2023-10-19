Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Oil spikes as hospital blast amplifies Middle East tensions

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Oil prices surged on Wednesday as tension escalated in the Middle East after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, sparking concerns about potential oil supply disruptions from the region.

    Brent crude futuresnbsp;LCOc1nbsp;advanced $1.75, or 2%, to $91.65 a barrel at 0609 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)nbsp;CLc1nbsp;futures were up $1.91, or 2.2%, at $88.57 a barrel.

    In earlier trade, both benchmarks gained more than $2 to touch their highest levels in two weeks.

    Markets factored in risk premiums afternbsp;hundreds of Palestinians were killednbsp;in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

