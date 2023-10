NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, delivered the following statement on Wednesday:

ldquo;UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. Our work continues, including regular activities like rotation of troops in and out of Lebanon. We have no plans to leave and we are doing our utmost 24/7 to defuse tension and prevent further deterioration of the situation.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.