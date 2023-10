Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Gety

When 20 House Republicans voted to block Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) from winning the speakership on Tuesday, it was a stark demonstration of just how far away the House GOP remains from resolving a crisis of its own making.

But after the House holds another vote on Jordan’s speakership Wednesday morning, Republicans aren’t expected to be any closer to ending their nightmare either.

In fact, they may be further away.

