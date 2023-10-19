Fiddler On The Roof and Law & Order star Joanna Merlin dies aged 92 as tributes flock in for the ‘inspiring legend’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Law and Order star Joanna Merlin has died at the age of 92.

The actress, who also starred in The Fiddler on the Roof and Fame, died in Los Angeles after complications from myelodysplastic syndrome, a bone marrow disorder.

Her death was confirmed Monday by New York University’s Tisch Graduate Acting Program, where Merlin has taught future stars since 1998.

An Instagram post read: ‘We are saddened to share news of the passing of our beloved Joanna Merlin. Joanna has been a member of the Grad Acting faculty since 1998, where she taught Michael Chekhov’s Psychological Sign Work and Career and Camera lessons to generations of our actors.

“Joanna was an actress, master Chekhov teacher, and former casting director for Harold Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Bernardo Bertolucci, and James Ivory.

“Joanna will be greatly missed at Grad Acting, by the Chekhov community and by the many people she touched with her artistry. Our thoughts are with her family and we send them love from the Grad Acting community.”

Fans were quick to pay their respects, with one posting on Twitter: ‘A true legend. Grateful that I sat at her feet, no matter how briefly

Another said: ‘Very sad about the passing of Joanna Merlin. She was a wonderful actress, teacher, casting director and human being. She really changed my life.”

A third added: ‘This hurts Joanna Merlin who played judge Lena Petrovsky on #svu has passed away. Rest in peace.’

One fan wrote: ‘Her warmth, brilliance and generosity will be missed by colleagues and students alike.’

‘A true legend. grateful to have sat at her feet, however briefly,” said another.

One fan wrote: ‘Inspirational, talented, stylish lady was #JoannaMerlin. I am indebted to her for my career on Broadway, with incomparable #HaroldlPrince & #JohnDavidWilder. Kind, supportive, caring – also a great teacher. May #JoannaMerlin be carried to a heavenly rest on Wings of Angels. Blessings.”

Merlin was married to her husband David Dretzin from 1964 until his death in 2006. They share two daughters, actor Julie Dretzin and producer Rachel Dretzi.

The actress was best known for playing Tzeitel in the 1964 Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof.

Before that, she appeared in the 1960 Broadway show of A Far Country. In 1980, she also played Miss Berg, a dance teacher, in the iconic film Fame.

One of Joanna’s most famous roles was in NBC’s Law and Order franchise. In 1992, she first appeared on the popular series as a lawyer and later starred as Judge Lena Petrovsky on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

She played a very strict, rules-oriented judge and often scolded characters on the show. She appeared as judge Lena for every season of the show between the years 2000 and 2011.

Outside of acting, Joanna was also a casting director, acting teacher and author.

Joanna published two acting guides during her career and was an associate of New York University’s graduate acting program.