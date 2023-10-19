Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iran: Islamic countries must sanction Israel, impose oil embargo

    Oct 18, 2023

    NNA – Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors,nbsp;Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahiannbsp;said on Wednesday.

    An urgent meeting of the OIC is taking place in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after a blast at a Gaza hospital late on Tuesday killed large numbers of Palestinians.

    quot;The foreign minister calls for an immediate and complete embargo on Israel by Islamic countries, including oil sanctions, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors if relations with the Zionist regime have been established,quot; the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

    Amirabdollahian also called for the formation of a team of Islamic lawyers to documentnbsp;potential war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.–Reutersnbsp;

