(UPDATE) Mikati partakes in solidarity rally with Palestine in wake of Baptist hospital massacre

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday partook in a solidarity rally with Palestine in front of the Ministry of Health, denouncing and condemning the Israeli massacre which targeted the Baptist Hospital in Gaza last night, and which left hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

ldquo;Todayrsquo;s solidarity protest has two meanings; the first is to express solidarity with the people of Gaza, and the second is to deplore the violation of human values in Gaza,rdquo; Mikati said in an address.nbsp;

He added: ldquo;For 75 years, Lebanon has carried the Palestinian cause in its heart, and today it has become of paramount importance to enable the international community to see the onslaught against all the human values that is taking place.rdquo;nbsp;

ldquo;We wonder where the United Nations is from all what is happening? Where is the Security Council? Where is the United Nations Charter? What is happening is the implementation of the junglersquo;s rule of law; the strong kill the weak without fear, the international community looks at what is happening without reacting, and even more than that, it stands with the executioner!rdquo; Mikati exclaimed.nbsp;

ldquo;This matter must be put to an end, and this is our message to the world in terms of adhering to human values and preserving the global order that we have learned is based on justice. Unfortunately, this justice has been stricken to the core today.rdquo;

