Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Meloni ‘saddened’ by what happened at Gaza hospital

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday she had been saddened by the bombing of a Gaza hospital that killed an estimated 500 people and which has been blamed by Hamas on an Israeli airstrike and by Israel on a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad.nbsp;
    quot;I am deeply saddened by what has happened at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza,quot; she said.nbsp;
    quot;Italy expresses its deep condolences for the victims and its closeness to their families and the wounded.nbsp;nbsp;

    quot;While we await definitive confirmation of the dynamics of the events,quot; she added, quot;we once again renew our commitment to protect the civilian population, solve the most urgent humanitarian problems and ensure a speedy solution to this crisis.quot; Before the al-Alhi Hospital deaths, believed to be about 500, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and nearly two-thirds of those killed were children.nbsp;

    Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.nbsp;
    More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who were slain in Hamas#39; October 7 surprise attack across the Gaza-Israel border.nbsp;

    The assault also resulted in some 200 being taken captive into Gaza.mdash;ANSA

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down after a decade in the role

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy