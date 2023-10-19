Meloni ‘saddened’ by what happened at Gaza hospital

NNA – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday she had been saddened by the bombing of a Gaza hospital that killed an estimated 500 people and which has been blamed by Hamas on an Israeli airstrike and by Israel on a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad.nbsp;

quot;I am deeply saddened by what has happened at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza,quot; she said.nbsp;

quot;Italy expresses its deep condolences for the victims and its closeness to their families and the wounded.nbsp;nbsp;

quot;While we await definitive confirmation of the dynamics of the events,quot; she added, quot;we once again renew our commitment to protect the civilian population, solve the most urgent humanitarian problems and ensure a speedy solution to this crisis.quot; Before the al-Alhi Hospital deaths, believed to be about 500, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and nearly two-thirds of those killed were children.nbsp;

Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.nbsp;

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who were slain in Hamas#39; October 7 surprise attack across the Gaza-Israel border.nbsp;

The assault also resulted in some 200 being taken captive into Gaza.mdash;ANSA

