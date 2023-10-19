Star Animated Voice Actor Tara Strong Fired After Israel-Hamas Posts

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty

The upcoming animated series Boxtown has confirmed it dumped star voice actor Tara Strong over her recent posts and comments on Israel and Palestine.

Boxtown and Bandit Mill Animation said in a statement Tuesday night that Strong, whose voice became famous on Teen Titans, Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls, and Ben 10, was removed due to a “trend among Tara’s recent online activity, including posts that promote controversial messages regarding the peoples of Palestine currently being affected by the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.”

Last week, Boxtown had posted that it was recasting the role of Bill the Orphan, the character Strong voices, but offered no details. Strong posted afterward, saying she found out the news online. “Fired for being Jewish,” she wrote. “Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza.”

