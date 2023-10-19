Mike Tyson ‘is trying out DOZENS of different types of cannabis products’ as he steps up his business moves with a New York launch… having already launched a gummy modelled on Evander Holyfield’s ear!

Mike Tyson’s lucrative Tyson 2.0 brand will arrive in New York later this year

Tyson has tried and tested all Tyson 2.0 gummies before they hit the market

Tyson 2.0, the $400 million company founded by Mike Tyson and Chad Bronstein, will arrive in New York later this year.

Tyson and Bronstein founded Tyson 2.0 in October 2021 and broke into the US and international markets within its first year of existence.

Following a successful launch at more than 100,000 retailers across 40 states and 17 countries, Mail Sport can now confirm that Tyson 2.0 will launch in New York later this year.

CEO of Tyson 2.0, Adam Wilks, has credited Tyson’s work ethic and unwavering belief in the product itself for their success.

During a recent interview on the ES Fancast, Wilks said, “Mike is always part of the R&D process.

“When we launched Tyson 2.0, we would get together with Mike every Sunday and try dozens of different strains, hash, resins and edibles.

‘It’s authentic. He personally approves every Tyson 2.0 product before it goes to market.”

Tyson 2.0 made headlines in March 2022 when Iron Mike revealed that weed gummies were launching in the shape of Evander Holyfield’s ear.

The gummies were shaped like an ear with a cutout where Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear during the infamous 1997 fight.

The historic incident cost the undisputed heavyweight champion his boxing license and a fine of over $3 million.

Following their launch in March 2022, Tyson said: ‘Cannabis has always played an important role in my life.

“Cannabis has changed me for the better both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief.”

Tyson first fought Holyfield in 1996 when he attempted to defend his World Boxing Association heavyweight title.

Holyfield won the eleventh round, but Tyson complained of headbutts during the match and a rematch eventually took place the following year.

Tyson set out for revenge and during their rematch he bit Holyfield’s ear twice – leaving a piece of his ear on the canvas – before being disqualified.

Tyson was fined $3 million of his $30 million by the Nevada State Commission. However, he has since revealed that he has lost much more than the $3 million fine imposed on him due to the aftermath of the situation.