NNA – The Lebanese Red Cross said Wednesday it has transferred quot;the bodies of three martyrs who were killed by Israeli shellingquot; as well as quot;remainsquot; from the outskirts of the border town of Alma as-Shaab to Hiram Hospital in Tyre.

It added that the process was coordinated by the Lebanese army and the UNIFIL.

