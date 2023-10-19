Friday, October 20, 2023

Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Election of a new executive council for the Syndicate of Driving School Owners in Lebanon, at ldquo;Dekwaneh Merchants Associationrdquo; headquarters.nbsp;

    1:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Symposium titled ldquo;Our Youth Without Addictionrdquo; at the invitation of the Cultural Movement in Baskinta and the neighborhood, and JAD Association – Youth Against Drugs, in cooperation with Baskinta educational institutions at the Monastery of Saint Joseph Hall – Baskinta.

