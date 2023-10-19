Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Putin calls strike on hospital in Gaza ‘terrible event, catastrophe’

    NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called an attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza that killed hundreds of people a quot;terrible event, a catastrophe.quot;

    quot;As for the attack on the hospital, the tragedy that occurred there, it is a terrible event, hundreds of dead, hundreds of wounded. This is, of course, a catastrophe,quot; Putin told a news conference in Beijing, where he is attending the third Belt and Road forum.

    The Russian leader said he expects that the event will be a signal to end this conflict as soon as possible, and to start quot;some contacts and negotiations.quot;

    More than 500 people were killed in the Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, according to Palestinian officials. Israel, however, has denied responsibility for the air raid.

    Gaza is already experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out.

    The conflict in the enclave, reeling from incessant Israeli bombing and blockade, began on Oct. 7 when Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

    The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

    At least 3,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.mdash;AA

