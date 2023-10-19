LCW President addresses UN with condemnation against Israeli massacres in Gaza region

NNA – Adla Siblini Zein, President of the Council of Lebanese Women (LCW), on Wednesday addressed the UN and its General Secretary, Antonio Guterres, with the following word in condemnation of the Israeli massacres against Gaza region.

ldquo;The Council of the Lebanese Women which is the umbrella of 150 women and mixed NGOs distributed all over Lebanon deeply condemns the Israeli massacres against Gaza that is causing the deaths and injuries of children, women and old people- we are referring especially to the latest bombing attack that was directed against the Christian Baptist Hospital in Gaza. Israel, also, assaults continuously the Arab lands in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Lebanese lands too.

We urge your Excellency to act soon to stop these inhuman genocides that violates all the UN human rights bill and all the human conventions and instruments.

We appreciate your rapid interference to prevent the assaults against innocent people that might probably lead to wars in the Middle East region.rdquo;

