Alice Mogabgab of Beirut Art Film Festival: Art celebrates life, we refuse lingering death being forced upon Lebanese

NNA – quot;Art celebrates life, and we refuse the lingering death that is being forced upon the Lebanese!quot; launches Alice Mogabgab, founder and artistic director of the Beirut Art Film Festival, at the BAFF 9 press conference held on Tuesday, October 17, at the Theacute;acirc;tre Beacute;ryte, Saint-Joseph University, Beirut.nbsp;

In the presence of H.E. Mr. KOEN VERVAEKE, Ambassador of Belgium, H.E. Mr. PRZEMYSŁAW NIESIOŁOWSKI, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, Mr. JOSE LUIS MARQUEZ, Administrator of the Instituto Cervantes, Mr. RAMZI YAMMINE of the Istituto Italiano di Cultura, cultural partners of the festival, and Ms. CYNTHIA GHOBRIL ANDREA, Director of the Foundation USJ, Dr. TOUFIC EL KHOURY, Director of the Institut d#39;Etudes Sceacute;niques Audiovisuelles et Cineacute;matographiques – IESAV – USJ and Dr. JOSEPH RUSTOM, Director of the Oriental Library – USJ, Alice Mogabgab, the festival artistic director, unveiled the program for this 9th edition of BAFF, dedicated to freedom!

From November 7 to 17, 2023, BAFF organizers will be highlighting historic artistic revolutions and some of the great cultural battles waged by visual artists, writers, architects, dancers… all over the world, who inspired and then paved the way for great change.nbsp;

With 16 films, 10 experts, 2 conferences and 1 exhibition, the Beirut Art Film Festival and its cultural partners want to assert their confidence in a better future. In his remarks about the film Chopin, I am not Afraid of Darkness, Ambassador NIESIOŁOWSKI says: quot; This film is a message of hope, courage and perseverance, so needed in the times of great dangers looming over the world, especially now, over the Middle East.quot;

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Fondation USJ, for the benefit of IESAV students.

The program for the Winter-Spring 2024 season will be announced on December 21, 2023, with 16 films across 38 screenings, 23 speakers revolving around 9 round tables and 3 exhibitions. BAFF will take place in 10 cultural venues as follows: Al Rabita El Sakafia – Trablous, Bibliothegrave;que Orientale de Beyrouth – USJ, Center for Art amp; Humanities – AUB, Centre Culturel – Tibnine, Centre de Lecture et d#39;Animation Culturelle – Bint Jbeil, Ehden Stairs – Municipality of Zgharta, Gibran Museum – Becharre, Hammana Artist House, Ishbilia Theater – Saida and Municipality of Zahleacute;.

