Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    Israel Presents Evidence Denying Blame for Horrific Gaza Hospital Blast

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Israel Presents Evidence Denying Blame for Horrific Gaza Hospital Blast

    Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday published evidence it claimed confirms it was not responsible for a catastrophic explosion at a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds of people dead.

    On Tuesday night Hamas—which rules Gaza—blamed an Israeli airstrike for the disaster at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital, which Gazan health officials said killed 500 people. Now the IDF says it “can confirm” that the blast was actually caused by a failed rocket launch from inside the enclave.

    IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement that Islamic Jihad, the second-biggest militant group in Gaza, “was responsible.” He said that at 6:59 p.m. local time, Islamic Jihad launched a barrage of 10 rockets from a cemetery. Reports of an explosion at the hospital also emerged at the same time, Hagari added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down after a decade in the role

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy