Kim Woodburn brands Kerry Katona as ‘common as muck’ in furious clash over tattoos

Kim Woodburn branded Kerry Katona ‘as common as dirt’ in angry clash over tattoos.

During a discussion on GBN Tonight on Tuesday, the former cleaner, 81, silenced the singer, 43, as she defended her inks and claimed her tattoos looked “terrible.”

The pair joined Mark Dolan to debate whether people should have visible tattoos in the workplace as they clashed over the topic.

Kerry argued: ‘Tattoos represent you as a person. It’s almost like saying you can’t get hair highlights when you go to work, you can’t wear your makeup.

“For me, I collect a lot of art. My house is full of works of art. I’m really looking forward to it, like this here on my arm. This is my angel from my late aunt.”

Drama: Kim Woodburn, 81, brands Kerry Katona, 43, ‘as plain as dirt’ in angry clash over tattoos

Showing off her tattoos, she continued, “That’s a memory for me. It tells a story. This is about my bipolar disorder and strength, a reminder of me. I have my children’s names tattooed on my wrists as a reminder to never hurt myself.

‘There is so much more to a story than someone just looking for attention. It’s a good reminder of where someone comes from, who he or she wants to be. It’s like telling a man, “You can’t wear makeup… I don’t like the color of your skin.”

She added: “I’m not being funny, let’s look at all these politicians who are in government now, none of them have one.

‘Not one of them has a tattoo, but I don’t have any confidence in it. So maybe they should put some more tattoos on it.

‘Let’s be a little more realistic, a little more down-to-earth, maybe we ordinary people would trust them a little more.

‘But it’s not about what you look like. It’s about how good you are as a person from within.’

As she shushed her, Kim interjected, “Can I please say something? Just be quiet!

‘You are a beautiful woman. The tattoos on your arm look terrible. You are a beautiful woman and you look so vulgar.”

Ouch: During a discussion on GBN Tonight on Tuesday, the former cleaner silenced the singer as she defended her inks and claimed her tattoos looked ‘terrible’

Thoughts: Kerry argued: ‘But it’s not about what you look like. It’s about how good you are as a person from within’

“You can see a nice little tattoo on someone’s hand, a nice little thing, and you think it’s a tattoo, but it’s kind of nice.

“When you see these people tattooed from head to toe, there’s no flesh left, my dear.

‘They even have horns in their heads, they have the term split. Who the hell is going to hire them? They limit their work, don’t they?’

The two women failed to reach an agreement over tattoos, with Kerry joking about being mistaken for Kim in the past.