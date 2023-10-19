rewrite this title Girl, 9, nearly DIES after eating a bacon and egg roll at a sausage sizzle: Mum’s urgent warning over little-known danger

<!–

A nine-year-old girl almost died because of a little-known danger hidden in her bacon and egg rolls, and her mother wants her parents to know about it so it doesn’t happen again.

Kristen Saunders wrote on Facebook that her daughter swallowed a piece of wire from a brush used to clean barbecue grills, which was in the roll she bought at a local sausage shop.

“The wire pierced her esophagus and then embedded itself in the carotid artery in her neck,” the mother from Newcastle, New South Wales, wrote of her daughter, whose name she withheld.

The injury was so serious the child had to be airlifted from John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle to Westmead Hospital in Sydney.

Her daughter underwent “major vascular and cardiothoracic surgery, then brain abscess aspiration, then another six weeks on IV antibiotics.”

Ms Saunders told the ABC Newcastle radio station how this near-tragedy unfolded. She said her little one was “nibbling, and then she started feeling like she was choking.”

“I think like most parents, we’re like, ‘Everything’s going to be OK, get some water, it’ll calm down,’” she said.

She then took the child to the doctor, but the problem went undetected and the 4th grader – still suffering from a sore throat and having difficulty eating solid foods – attended the school carnival. athletics at his school.

But soon after, his condition worsened.

“There was one day when I was at home with her and all of a sudden she was a little confused answering questions,” Ms Saunders said.

“I thought, ‘Wait, there’s something really wrong here’ and I called the GP – she (said) to go straight to the hospital.”

By the time they arrived at John Hunter Hospital, she was stumbling, disoriented and couldn’t even recognize her own family.

“They identified that there were abscesses in the brain,” Ms Saunders said.

“They ended up doing a scan at the last minute and identified that there was this little piece of wire, sort of near his neck.”

She realized things were “pretty serious.”

“There was a major infection in one of his arteries,” she explained. “They had to replace it and there was a risk of all kinds of things, so it was pretty horrible.”

But luckily the operation at Wesmead went well.

“She actually had a phenomenal recovery, considering what it might have looked like and how it might have ended, and she’s doing great now,” the mother said.

“She hasn’t taken all her antibiotics anymore, she’s back at school, she’s going to start playing sports again soon.

“It could have been a lot worse.”

After going through a terrifying experience, Ms Saunders gives some advice to other parents, urging them to “protect your family and friends” and throw away the wire brushes.