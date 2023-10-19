Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Defense Minister receives phone calls from his British and Irish counterparts

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Wednesday received a phone call from his British and Irish counterparts, Grant Shapps and Michael Martin, respectively, for talks over the latest developments in south Lebanon and Gaza Strip.

    The British and Irish officials stressed to Sleem the necessity of distancing Lebanon from the reverberations of the situation in Palestine and of sparing the safe civilians the horrors of war.

    For his part, Sleem highlighted the continuous Israeli violations of the international humanitarian law by targeting safe civilians and journalists.

    He also stressed that quot;peace and security in the region cannot be achieved without just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solutions and commitment to he provisions of the relevant international resolutions.quot;

    In a separate statement, Sleem deplored massacre perpetrated against Gaza#39;s Al-Ahli Baptistnbsp;Hospital as quot;an unspeakable crime of war.quot; He also urged the international community to curb the continuous Israeli hostilities and to hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

    quot;Condemnation is not enough,quot; he said.

