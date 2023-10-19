Britney Spears’ Latest Memoir Bombshell: Justin Timberlake Was a Cheater

MTV/Reuters

Britney Spears will accuse Justin Timberlake of cheating on her in her forthcoming, much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, according to a new report.

The revelation will upend the established narrative of the defining pop culture relationship of the millennial era and could nudge pop anthropologists to a new understanding of the breakdown.

It has long been the argument of the organs of the all-powerful industrial celebrity gossip nexus of the time, to wit, People magazine, Page Six and Us Weekly, that the couple split after Spears, now 41, cheated on Timberlake, now 42, a theorem given weight by their subsequent chart hits.

