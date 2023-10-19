How much will frozen income tax bands cost the average worker following September’s inflation reading?

The government typically uses September’s inflation reading to determine tax bands.

Taxpayers would have earned an extra 6.7 per cent tax-free next April if it weren’t for the freezing of tax bands, leaving workers thousands of pounds out of pocket, analysis shows.

The Government typically uses September’s inflation figure, which held steady at 6.7 percent last month, to determine whether to increase personal benefit bands and income tax for the following April.

This would have meant a 6.7 per cent increase in the amount taxpayers can earn tax-free, and the same increase in the base rate band before the 40 per cent income tax must be paid.

The Government froze income tax brackets until 2027/28, dragging more people into higher tax brackets

Instead, the average worker faces another year of the same allowances following a freeze on tax brackets until the 2027/28 tax year.

Figures from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) show the frozen income tax and national insurance bands will net the Treasury an extra £52bn a year by 2027/28.

It comes as more workers will be pushed into a higher tax bracket as inflation stays above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target and wage growth picks up.

This is known as tax resistance and a record number will find that part of their profits fall within the highest income tax rate of 40 per cent.

The personal allowance has been frozen at £12,570 from 2021, which would have risen to £14,269 for the 2023/24 tax year if it had been in line with inflation.

Taking into account the ONS inflation reading for September, the allowance would have risen to £15,225 by 2024/25, according to figures from AJ Bell.

Similarly, the highest rate threshold of £50,270 would sit at £57,053 today, before rising to £60,886.

Source: AJ Bell. Income tax threshold growth based on the actual CPI inflation rate or OBR forecasts for future years. The figures assume average salary growth. Actual wage growth figures for current and future years are based on forecasts taken from the OBR report for March 2023. In practice, personal allowance and income tax thresholds are usually rounded down to Nearest £10 or £100.

‘According to OBR forecasts, if we look towards the end of the freeze in 2027/28, someone would have been able to earn almost £61,500 before reaching the highest rate income tax band; you will get more than £11,000 more than the actual limit. ‘ says Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell.

“It means that someone who had an average UK salary of £33,000 at the start of the income tax freeze will pay £2,576 more in tax over the entire duration of the freeze, assuming average pay rises over that time” .

Source: AJ Bell

Someone earning £50,000 would be hit harder because their pay rises would have remained below the top level.

Instead, frozen allowances mean they will have to pay 40 per cent tax on a large proportion of their income.

“This means they will pay just over £13,000 more in tax throughout the freeze,” Suter says.

The number of people paying higher income taxes will have tripled from 3 million at the end of the last Labor government in 2010 to 9 million by 2027, according to the IFS.

This means that one in six adults will soon pay a higher tax rate.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak froze all income tax thresholds until 2026, while chancellor two years ago.

When Jeremy Hunt took over as chancellor in October 2022, he extended the freeze for a further two years, resulting in more middle-income households being dragged into tax bands with higher tax rates.

Meanwhile, the state pension is heading for its second biggest rise ever, as current pay growth means the triple lock should see an 8.5 per cent rise to the state pension from next April.

The triple lock commitment means the state pension should rise each year by the highest level of inflation, average earnings growth or 2.5 per cent.

AJ Bell’s calculations show the old state pension will rise from £156.20 to £169.50 a week, or £691.60 a year.

There will be an increase in the new state pension from £203.85 to £221.20 a week, or £902.20 a year.

However, the Government could eliminate one-off public sector bonuses and wage agreements from the calculations, which would instead mean a smaller increase of 7.5 percent.