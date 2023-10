NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, met on Wednesday with a delegation of Agence France Presse (AFP), with whom he discussed the latest targeting of journalists on Lebanon#39;s southern border.

During the meeting, Makary stressed that the investigations will continue until truth is uncovered. He also asked the AFP to follow up on these investigations as well as to condemn Israel.

