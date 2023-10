NNA – The US Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday issued the following security alert:

ldquo;The Department of State urges U.S. citizens not to travel to Lebanon. We recommend that U.S. citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available. We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations.rdquo;

=============R.H.