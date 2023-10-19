Figo Pet Insurance Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ insurance questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess insurance products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

Figo pet insurance offers aggressive pet insurance coverage options to ensure your pet gets the veterinary care they need in an emergency. Figo offers easy online quotes, and Costco members qualify for discounts on its pet insurance plans.

Figo Pet Insurance

Many pet owners won’t think twice about buying pet insurance, hoping they’ll never need it. But having the best pet insurance can be the difference between paying $10,000 out of pocket and paying as little as $0 for your pet’s medical needs. In addition, it could mean getting your pet medical care in a crisis and later on for a smooth recovery.

If you’re in the market for pet insurance, you may fancy Pet Insurance’s affordable coverage, customizable plans, and excellent customer service. We’re here to help you understand Figo pet insurance and how it stacks up next to its competitors so you can decide if it’s a match for your furry friend.

Figo Pet Insurance Cost

The cost of your pet insurance will vary by your pet’s age, breed, gender, and where you live. So we ran the numbers with different pet profiles and found the typical cost for dogs and cats of various breeds.

Generally, the cost of cat and dog insurance with Pet Insurance is lower than the industry average, as shown in the table below:

Average pet insurance cost for dogs

DogsEssential plan monthly costPreferred plan monthly costUltimate plan monthly costIndustry average rate for dog breed2F Golden Retriever-San Jose, California$50$58$66$771M, German Shepard-San Jose, California$61$71$81$753F, Labradoodle-San Jose, California $16$17$22$58

Average pet insurance cost for cats

CatsEssential plan monthly costPreferred plan monthly costUltimate plan monthly costIndustry average rate for the cat breed2F Golden Retriever-San Jose, California$16$17$22$345F mixed breed-Houston, Texas$14$15$20$27

Get Pet Insurance Quotes

Compare the best pet insurance companies with an online pet insurance quote from Petted, which uses your pet’s information to get quotes from multiple providers and compare policies to find the best one for you.

How to File a Claim With Figo

You can file a claim with Pet Insurance by going to your Figo Pet Cloud and uploading a picture of your paid invoice to the app.

In addition to your monthly premium, you’ll have to pay a deductible from $100 to $750 before reimbursements are available. Typically, the lower your deductible, the higher your monthly payments will be. Like your doctor would with your medical care, submit all invoices to ensure the deductible calculates correctly.

Of note, deductibles are calculated with your coinsurance. So, for example, if your coinsurance is 80%, you would expect to be responsible for 80% of veterinary expenses after your deductible is paid. However, many pet parents don’t know your 80% coinsurance also applies to your deductible. So if you had a $1,000 deductible and a veterinary bill of $1,000, $800 would be applied towards your deductible, after which you’d be responsible for $200 (with 80% coinsurance rules applied) before your coverage kicks in.

Call, text, email, and even fax Figo’s support team if you need assistance.

Call: 844-738-3446

Text: 844-262-8133

Fax: 773-966-0769

Email: support@figopetinsurance.com

Figo Pet Insurance Plans

Pet Insurance offers three plans with varying prices and coverage limits. Its Essential program reimburses pet parents up to $5,000 in veterinary bills annually. Its most popular Preferred plan covers up to $10,000. Finally, its Unlimited plan has no cap on coverage. Figo also allows subscribers to choose between 70% to 100% reimbursement on qualifying bills.

Figo offers an extensive range of pet medical coverage, including but not limited to the following:

Common illness — Covers major and minor diseases like ear infections and urinary tract infectionsAccidents and emergencies — Coverage for hospitalization, surgeries, and medication related to accidental like torn ligaments and accidental ingestionsCancer — Coverage for the cost of treatment for radiation, chemotherapy, surgeries, and moreHereditary and congenital disorders — Coverage for inherited disabilities such as heart disease and hip dysplasiaChronic conditions — Coverage for ongoing and lifelong conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, or Cushing’s diseasePet cloud — This Figo app makes communication with the team and uploading your claims more easilySurgeries — Coverage for accidents and illnesses that arise during your policy requiring surgeryVeterinary specialist treatments — Coverage for conditions requiring a veterinary specialist (such as a pet oncologist or allergy specialist)Dental disease and injury — Coverage for dental care if impacted by a covered accident or illnessHolistic and alternative treatments — Coverage for alternative medical procedures and treatments like acupuncture or hydrotherapy

What’s not covered

Like all pet insurance companies, Pet Insurance doesn’t cover preexisting conditions. However, if your pet has a curable ailment and shows no sign of recurring symptoms within 12 months of treatment, it may be eligible for coverage. Figo specifically looks at the 12 months prior to your effective date to identify preexisting conditions or the time following your official adoption date. A waiting period after the effective date may also apply for things like hip dysplasia. Coverage will be unavailable if the pet shows signs of these conditions during the waiting period.

Figo also excludes cosmetic surgeries, cloning, experimental procedures, spaying and neutering, and breeding from coverage.

Figo encourages pet parents to submit 12 months of veterinary records with their application. However, if you do not have medical records, it will use your first vet visit after the policy’s effective date to check for preexisting conditions.

Additional Coverage Options

Pet Insurance’s “Powerup” packages include supplementary coverages at an additional cost.

Wellness coverage — Coverage for routine care and vaccinationsExtra care pack — Coverage for final expenses, lost pet rewards, boarding, and moreVeterinary exam fees — Coverage for consultation and exam fees

FAQs

Does Figo cover exam fees?

Figo does cover exam fees. Many of its competitors do not. However, Figo’s exam fee is available as a rider at an additional cost.

Does Figo pay vets directly?

No, Figo does not pay your vet directly. Instead, you must upload your invoice to the app to get reimbursed.

How long do Figo claims take to process?

It takes as little as three days for a Figo claim to be processed and paid.

Are chronic conditions covered if I switch to a plan with Figo?

The embargo on preexisting conditions can make it difficult to switch carriers. Like many other companies, Figo considers medical conditions previously covered by another carrier to be preexisting. So you would not be eligible for specific coverages if you switched or let your policy lapse. We encourage pet parents to choose pet insurance wisely for this and other reasons.

Compare Figo

See how Figo compares to three other options for pet insurance coverage: Healthy Paws, Trupanion, and Nationwide.

Figo vs. Healthy Paws Pet Insurance

Healthy Paws only offers a single plan with unlimited coverage. On the other hand, Pet Insurance offers three policies that allow you to choose the amount of coverage you want. As a result, you have more control over your monthly premiums. But you may pay more out of pocket.

With Figo, you can add additional features to your pet insurance policy, including a rider for exam fees and wellness treatments. Likewise, Figo’s policies cover curable preexisting conditions and do not impose an age limit to insure your pet. Conversely, Healthy Paws doesn’t cover curable preexisting conditions and won’t insure pets over 14 years old.

Figo allows you to pay for coverage on 100% of costs after your deductible. On the other hand, Healthy Paws only covers up to 90% of qualifying veterinary expenses. Both provide unlimited annual coverage, but you may prefer Figo’s plan flexibility if you’re looking for a more affordable option.

Healthy Paws takes the trophy for outstanding claims processing time at an average of two days. On the other hand, Figo takes approximately three business days to process a claim.

Figo is the clear winner for its comprehensive, flexible, affordable coverage. However, you may want to shell out a few extra dollars if you’re concerned about claims reimbursement time.

Figo vs. Trupanion Pet Insurance

Trupanion pet insurance and Pet Insurance provide relatively similar coverage. However, Trupanion only offers one program without the option to purchase an additional wellness policy.

Figo’s policies cover curable preexisting conditions and alternative treatments. In addition, it provides coverage for exam fees at an additional cost. Trupanion doesn’t offer any of these coverages. Also, Trupanion won’t insure pets older than 14, while Figo doesn’t have an age cap.

Trupanion has one plan at 90% reimbursement with no option to go lower or higher. However, we can tell you Trupanion allows for a $0 to $1,000 deductible. The minimum deductible for Figo is $100, and the maximum is $750.

Trupanion usually reimburses you for your claim in as little as 24 hours. Figo usually processes claims in about three days.

Figo takes the trophy for its robust pet insurance coverage at an affordable price. In addition, you can choose to be reimbursed for 100% of your veterinary expenses. Trupanion offers a $0 deductible with lightning-fast claims turnaround time, but that may come at a pretty penny.

Figo vs. Nationwide Pet Insurance

Nationwide pet insurance offers multiple plans: the Major Medical plan and the Whole Pet plan. You also have access to a wellness policy at an additional cost.

Figo and Nationwide’s policies and coverages are similar. However, if you have an exotic pet (not a cat or a dog), Nationwide is one of the few available pet insurance providers.

Nationwide’s plans are much less flexible than Figo’s. Nationwide only offers an annual coverage limit of up to $10,000. On the other hand, you can choose unlimited coverage with Figo. Nationwide also only provides reimbursement for up to 70% of the total cost. Your deductible is automatically set at $250.

Nationwide may take up to 30 days to process your claim. Competitors like Figo process claims in just three days.

The differences between Nationwide’s and Figo’s policies are negligible in many respects. Nationwide offers limited policy customization, but it covers many things pet parents want. If you are happy with the reimbursements, deductibles, and coverage limits offered by both providers, your choice may come down to monthly premiums.

The other significant difference is the processing time. Particularly after an emergency, users may be more troubled by long claims processing times. If you are insuring an exotic animal, Nationwide may be one of a few of your only options.

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed Figo Pet Insurance

We assessed the quality of this pet insurance company based on cost, coverage options, customization, and customer service.

Cost — How the insurance company’s rates compare to the industry averageCoverage — The range of treatments covered by the insurance company b the availability of riders and add-onsPolicy customization -— How much control consumers have in choosing reimbursement level, deductibles, and annual limitsRiders — Many customers may be comfortable with basic pet insurance plans. Some companies offer riders for additional coverage on things like vaccines, yearly exams, and moreExclusions — Does the company use standard definitions of preexisting conditions and waiting periods? If not, what additional hurdles are buyers subjected to?Customer service — Availability of the insurance provider’s customer service team and how long it takes to process a claim.

Read more about our pet insurance rating methodology.

Read the original article on Business Insider