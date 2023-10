NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; on Wednesday announced the following:

quot;The group of #39;Martyrs Ibrahim Habib Debq and Ali Adnan Choucair#39; of the Islamic Resistance attacked today, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the outpost of Alam, the Zareit casern and al-Bahri site facing Ras Naqoura with guided missiles and adequate weapons.quot;

===========R.A.H.