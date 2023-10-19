Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    France warns against Lebanon travel

    Oct 18, 2023

    NNA – France on Wednesday warned its citizens against travelling to Lebanon, citing security reasons.

    quot;Given the security tension in the region, especially on the Lebanese southern border, French citizens planning to travel to Lebanon are not advised to do so,quot; the French Foreign Ministry said.

    It also asked the French nationals currently in Lebanon to avoid the rallies that would take place in various neighborhoods in Beirut.

    ==========R.A.H.

