Safieddine: Shelling of Gaza Baptist Hospital a premeditated act

NNA – Head of Hezbollah#39;s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, on Wednesday said that quot;the Zionist enemy has been established on massacres and the undeterred killing of innocent people.quot;

quot;We stand here to express our condemnation and wrath over the successive massacres the Zionists have perpetrated, the lats of which is the massacre at Gaza#39;s Baptist Hospital,quot; Safieddine told a pro-Palestinian rally in Haret Hreik.

quot;Each minute the enemy perpetrates a genocide against entire families in Gaza Strip,quot; he said.

quot;The shelling of the Baptist Hospital yesterday was a premeditated act,quot; he charged, deprecating the enemy#39;s attempt to evade its responsibility and blame the bombing on the Palestinian factions.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.A.H.