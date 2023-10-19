Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Safieddine: Shelling of Gaza Baptist Hospital a premeditated act

    By

    Oct 18, 2023

    NNA – Head of Hezbollah#39;s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, on Wednesday said that quot;the Zionist enemy has been established on massacres and the undeterred killing of innocent people.quot;

    quot;We stand here to express our condemnation and wrath over the successive massacres the Zionists have perpetrated, the lats of which is the massacre at Gaza#39;s Baptist Hospital,quot; Safieddine told a pro-Palestinian rally in Haret Hreik.

    quot;Each minute the enemy perpetrates a genocide against entire families in Gaza Strip,quot; he said.

    quot;The shelling of the Baptist Hospital yesterday was a premeditated act,quot; he charged, deprecating the enemy#39;s attempt to evade its responsibility and blame the bombing on the Palestinian factions.

    R.A.H.

    By

