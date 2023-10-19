Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    New leak lets us compare the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 side by side

    New leak lets us compare the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 side by side

    OnePlus founder Peter Lau has already confirmed that the OnePlus Open shares its design with the Oppo Find N3, but new leaks are shedding light on how similar the two devices look. The biggest difference is that the OnePlus Open will be launched globally, while the Oppo Find N3 is exclusive to China.

    Last night, leaker Evan Blass shared a set of images showing what appears to be the Oppo Find N3. The images show the device in four colors (black, green, gold and red) along with marketing materials that reveal some potential specifications. That includes a thickness of 5.8mm, a weight of 245g, and a 4805mAh battery that’s supposed to fully charge in 42 minutes. The leaks also show the fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone, as well as the OnePlus style alert slider.

    Both devices are also expected to share the same technical specifications, with Brar listing a 7.82-inch inner display and a 6.31-inch cover display, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for the OnePlus Open. The device could also feature a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto camera on the rear, with a 20MP internal selfie camera and a 32MP external one, Brar notes.

