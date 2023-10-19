Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    rewrite this title Mum accused of stabbing her 14-year-old daughter’s boyfriend after catching them having sex

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    rewrite this title Mum accused of stabbing her 14-year-old daughter’s boyfriend after catching them having sex

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Anthony Anderson for Nca Newswire

    Published: 10:03 a.m. EDT, October 18, 2023 | Update: 10:03 a.m. EDT, October 18, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A woman has been charged with stabbing a teenager after catching him having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.

    The boy, also 14, was taken to hospital after the incident at around 8pm on Tuesday at a house in suburban Perth.

    Armadale Magistrates’ Court heard the 47-year-old woman allegedly stabbed the teenager four times in the back and chest with a 20cm knife.

    A woman has been charged with stabbing a teenager after catching him having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.

    The woman was arrested and appeared at Armadale Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with aggravated unlawful wounding.

    The boy was taken to Royal Perth Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the blade penetrated about 2cm under the skin.

    The woman was arrested and appeared at Armadale Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with aggravated unlawful wounding.

    The court heard the boy was sneaked into the woman’s house by her daughter, with the woman unaware they were dating.

    The magistrate described the offense as “very serious” but agreed to grant the woman bail until her next court appearance on November 15.

    She must stay in her Parkwood home, surrender her passport and is not allowed to contact her daughter, who will live with other family members.

    The woman refused to speak to media waiting outside the courthouse.

    The police investigation is ongoing and any information should be passed to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

    rewrite this title Mum accused of stabbing her 14-year-old daughter’s boyfriend after catching them having sex

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down after a decade in the role

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy