rewrite this title Mum accused of stabbing her 14-year-old daughter’s boyfriend after catching them having sex

A woman has been charged with stabbing a teenager after catching him having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.

The boy, also 14, was taken to hospital after the incident at around 8pm on Tuesday at a house in suburban Perth.

Armadale Magistrates’ Court heard the 47-year-old woman allegedly stabbed the teenager four times in the back and chest with a 20cm knife.

The woman was arrested and appeared at Armadale Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with aggravated unlawful wounding.

The boy was taken to Royal Perth Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the blade penetrated about 2cm under the skin.

The court heard the boy was sneaked into the woman’s house by her daughter, with the woman unaware they were dating.

The magistrate described the offense as “very serious” but agreed to grant the woman bail until her next court appearance on November 15.

She must stay in her Parkwood home, surrender her passport and is not allowed to contact her daughter, who will live with other family members.

The woman refused to speak to media waiting outside the courthouse.

The police investigation is ongoing and any information should be passed to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.