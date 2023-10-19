Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Madonna Delivers Passionate Message About Israel-Hamas War at London Concert

    Madonna took some time out of her most recent concert to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as the murder of a 6-year-old Muslim boy named Wadea Al-Fayoume in Chicago over the weekend.

    During the third stop on her Celebration Tour in London on Tuesday night, Madonna called the recent attacks on Israelis and Palestinians “heartbreaking” and pleaded with the crowd not to “lose our humanity.”

    “Nobody wants to see what’s happening,” Madonna told the O2 Arena. “I turn on social media, and I want to vomit. I see children being kidnapped, pulled off motorcycles, babies being decapitated, children at peace raves being shot and killed. What the fuck is going on in the world? How can human beings be so cruel to one another? It’s just getting worse. It frightens me.”

